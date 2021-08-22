-
How to watch THE NORTHERN TRUST, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
August 22, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Liberty National hosts THE NORTHERN TRUST this week. (Tracy Wilcox/Getty Images)
The final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST takes place Monday as the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs continues. The top 125 in the standings qualified.
Round 4 on Sunday was postponed due to the projected path of Tropical Storm Henri.
John Mutch, the PGA TOUR rules official overseeing the event, said the course was “really good for 6 1/2 inches of rain." After visiting the course Sunday to see the impact of the storm, Mutch said, “They were working on the bunkers. There's not a whole lot of standing water. I was pleased. I've seen a lot worse.”
Here's everything you need to know to follow Monday's action, including PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
NOTE: ALL TIMES SUBJECT TO CHANGE
Broadcast: TBD.
PGA TOUR LIVE: Monday 9 a.m.-11 a.m. ET (Featured Groups); 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (Featured Holes).
Radio: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. ET or the conclusion of play. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Cameron Tringale, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele
(Tee times)
Viktor Hovland, Tom Hoge, Corey Conners
(Tee times)
CALL OF THE DAY
