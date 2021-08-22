-
Bryson DeChambeau plans to enter Long Drivers World Championship
August 22, 2021
By Cameron Morfit, PGATOUR.COM
Bryson DeChambeau announced on social media his plans to enter the Professional Long Drivers Association World Championship in Mesquite, Nevada, in late September.
The competition will play out immediately after the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.
DeChambeau, the PGA TOUR driving distance leader, is averaging 321.5 yards off the tee and has entertained crowds with his long game. Now he’ll get to see how he matches up against the longest in the world. He announced on Instagram that he had been invited to compete in Mesquite.
“This is an amazing opportunity to grow the game and the sport in general!” he wrote, in part. “I want to show the world how incredibly talented and hard-working these athletes are. I’ve been working hard to get my game up to their speeds so I have a chance but will still continue to play my best golf with my regular day job.”
At FedExCup No. 7 and world No. 6, DeChambeau made the cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST at Liberty National but was 11 shots off the lead going into the final round. He also leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-tee.
