Bad weather guidelines adjustment: FedExCup Playoff events

August 22, 2021
PGA TOUR STATEMENT
Given the importance of the FedExCup Playoffs as the culmination of the season-long race for the FedExCup, and sequential nature of advancement from one event to the next based on competitive performance, the Commissioner has decided to modify the Bad Weather Guidelines as outlined in the PGA TOUR Tournament Regulations. The Commissioner has the authority to modify a Regulation if he deems it in the interest of the game of golf, the host organizations, the public or the players.
As such, for THE NORTHERN TRUST, BMW Championship and TOUR Championship, play will be allowed to extend beyond Monday as is deemed necessary in order to complete 72 holes of competition, without regard to how much play is completed on Monday. This modification is consistent with the Tournament Regulation already in effect for THE PLAYERS Championship.
Provided course conditions and the weather permit, the goal is to complete THE NORTHERN TRUST on Monday. As previously messaged, Round 4 tee times have been published for Monday with the first tee time on #1 and #10 at 7:30 am. Due to uncertainty with the forecast overnight, we will provide an update to players and caddies at 5:30 am.
