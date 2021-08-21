The Big Fella turns 40 - Remembering Jarrod Lyle

*Writers Note: Former PGA TOUR player Jarrod Lyle would have been 40 on August 21 had we not lost the great man way too soon three years ago. Having fought and beaten acute myeloid leukemia three times in his life, the effects of those treatments finally caught up with his body and we had to all say farewell. It still hurts many of us to the core such was his footprint on the lives of others. To celebrate his 40th birthday, Challenge – the charity dedicated to supporting kids with cancer that Jarrod gave so much of himself to – and the PGA of Australia asked Lyle’s family, friends, colleagues, and the infinite people he influenced, to share their favorite stories. I was honored to be one of those people. Below are not just my words, but those of countless others, including his now nine-year-old daughter Lusi.



I’m not going to lie.



The first time I sat down to write something about Jarrod Lyle to commemorate the great man on what would have been his 40th birthday, a few raw expletives spilled onto the page.



It was written from a place of love. And those who were close with Jarrod and understand the traditional ways of Australian male bonding would likely understand why I would speak that way.



But one incredible woman I know – one of the strongest anyone could ever encounter – indirectly reminded me that I have a very important job to do. It’s a job not mine alone – but one for all of us who knew Jarrod. A job not directly asked of us, but one it is my absolute duty, and pleasure, to uphold.



It is our job to make sure his two beautiful daughters get a full and accurate picture of their father. And Jarrod might have been an Aussie larrikin – but it wasn’t all he was. He might have said a few choice words with me and others at times – but he never wasted his words. They ALL had meaning.



If he was around today, I’m sure I would have tried to come up with a clever way to wish him happy birthday. Some attempt at cutting personal humor I’d have spent hours cooking up. But upon delivery he would’ve volleyed it right back with something much better, completely off the cuff.



And now that I think about it – I could have used Jarrod’s wise words a few months back on my own 40th.



I can see it now. I was in quarantine in a London airport hotel prior to the Open Championship and put out a social media post bemoaning that fact a little. Jarrod would not have let that slide without (rightfully) absolutely smashing me.



You see it’s been a rough couple years for most of us amongst this awful pandemic. And we are in a legitimate fight against it both physically and mentally. But Jarrod would always have a way of putting things into perspective.



He’d have reminded me it could have been much worse. And complaining about it wasn’t going to solve anything. He’d have said put your gloves on and fight. Find the positive side of the situation under all circumstances and tell the negative to get stuffed.



And he’d have been right.



Sitting in a hotel room for five days doesn’t even minutely compare to what that man went through in just one minute of his life post his first diagnosis with cancer as a teenager. My head needed to be pulled out of my backside. I could’ve used Jarrod to help with that.



Truth is I miss being put in my place by my mate. I miss it because no one could say blunter things yet clearly do so from a place of love and friendship. He could make you laugh so hard you’d cry, and later when you got the true meaning behind his words, you’d be hard-pressed not crying again for a more emotional reason. I miss having him tell it like it is.



But there was so much more to him than candid words. Jarrod was the one who should have needed others. He was the one who battled and beat cancer three times. Yet he was the one always putting others needs ahead of his own.

