-
-
How to watch THE NORTHERN TRUST, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
August 21, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- August 21, 2021
- Liberty National will offer great views once again at THE NORTHERN TRUST. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Round 3 of THE NORTHERN TRUST takes place Saturday as the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs continues. The top 125 in the standings qualified, and the field is stacked with stars.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Rory McIlroy, Paul Casey
(Tee times)
Max Homa, Brandt Snedeker
(Tee times)
MUST READS
Jon Rahm takes solo lead at THE NORTHERN TRUST
Jordan Spieth shoots memorable 62 with a little slice of luck
FedExCup update: Keith Mitchell makes move after brilliant birdie run
Tropical Storm Henri being monitored by PGA TOUR
Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau turn up the heat after sluggish starts
Justin Thomas returns to old putter at THE NORTHERN TRUST
125 one-liners on the FedExCup participants
Five things about Liberty National
The 15 best moments in FedExCup Playoffs history
CALL OF THE DAY
-
-