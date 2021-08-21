-
Final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST postponed
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- Liberty National hosts the first event of this season's FedExCup Playoffs. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
PGA TOUR Statement on Tropical Storm Henri
Based on the projected path of Tropical Storm Henri and the Tropical Storm Warning that has been issued by the National Hurricane Center for the area where THE NORTHERN TRUST is located, there will be no play on Sunday, August 22nd. Round 4 will be played on Monday, August 23rd. Tee times and groupings for Round 4 will be published on Sunday afternoon, with play on Monday slated to begin no earlier than 7:30 a.m.
