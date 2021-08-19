-
Patrick Reed withdraws from THE NORTHERN TRUST with ankle injury
August 19, 2021
By Cameron Morfit, PGATOUR.COM
- Patrick Reed won't compete this week at Liberty National. (Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)
Patrick Reed, citing an ankle injury, withdrew from THE NORTHERN TRUST at Liberty National on Thursday.
Reed, the winner of THE NORTHERN TRUST the last time it came to Liberty National, in 2019, came into the week at 22nd in the FedExCup. He has qualified for the TOUR Championship (top 30) seven years running, but will now drop down the standings heading into the BMW Championship, potentially putting his streak in jeopardy.
At ninth in the Ryder Cup standings, Reed also still needs to either move into the top six (and make the team on points) or capture the attention of U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Steve Stricker. Players have through the BMW Championship next week to fight their way into the top six; Stricker will select and announce the remaining six members of the U.S. team after the season-ending TOUR Championship.
The Ryder Cup at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits is set for Sept. 24-26. Reed, nicknamed Captain America for his clutch play as a mainstay on U.S. Ryder and Presidents Cup teams, hasn’t had a top-10 finish on the PGA TOUR since a solo 5th at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in early June.
He was coming off a T31 finish at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and skipped last week’s Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club, where he won in 2013.
