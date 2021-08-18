Tiger Woods’ caddie Joe LaCava joins Patrick Cantlay at THE NORTHERN TRUST

A familiar face toting an unfamiliar golf bag has emerged at Liberty National as Tiger Woods’ caddie Joe LaCava has jumped in to work for four-time PGA TOUR winner Patrick Cantlay.

With Woods sidelined indefinitely due to leg injuries suffered in a car accident earlier this year and Cantlay’s regular looper Matt Minister out with COVID-19, the match was made on a temporary basis.

LaCava – who also has had a guest appearance with his former boss Fred Couples on PGA TOUR Champions in June while Woods is in recovery – was able to drive down from Connecticut to help out at short notice.

Cantlay is a member at Medalist Golf Club in South Florida, where he and Woods have formed a kinship. Woods was also Cantlay’s playing captain in the 2019 Presidents Cup.

“He’s going to have to put up with a scrub caddie this week,” LaCava joked to Golf Digest.

How long the pair work together is yet to be seen with Minister needing to get through COVID-19 protocols to return to the TOUR. Cantlay is certain of a place in the TOUR Championship thanks to an excellent Regular Season.

He enters THE NORTHERN TRUST in third place in the FedExCup standings thanks to wins at THE ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP and the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Cantlay added a runner-up at The American Express and a T3 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am.

Cantlay has made it to East Lake on three previous occasions but is looking to best his career best FedExCup finish of 20th from 2018.