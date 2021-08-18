-
FedExCup scenarios: THE NORTHERN TRUST
How to make the top 70
August 18, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Bubba Watson is No. 71 in the standings entering THE NORTHERN TRUST. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The FedExCup Playoffs are here. Fields grow smaller each week and four times the FedExCup points are on offer. That means there are plenty of permutations as players jockey for position.
The top 125 players in the FedExCup Playoffs qualified for THE NORTHERN TRUST, which begins Thursday at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J. Only 70 will advance to next week’s BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland.
Then there are just 30 spots available in the season-ending TOUR Championship, where every player in the field has a chance at the FedExCup and its $15 million first prize.
Players 59th or better in the FedExCup would likely qualify for the BMW Championship based on current points and projections.
Players 117th or lower likely need a top 10 (or better) to move into the top 70. Players 90th or lower likely need a top 20 (or better) to move into the top 70, and players 81st or lower likely need a top 25 (or better) to move into the top 70 and qualify for the BMW Championship.
Curious what your favorite player needs to do this week to get inside the top 70 of the the FedExCup standings? See the scenarios below.
SCENARIOS TO ADVANCE Player Rank Solo projected finish for top 70 Bubba Watson 71 40 Harold Varner III 72 37 Seamus Power 73 36 Brandon Hagy 74 33 Andrew Putnam 75 31 Erik van Rooyen 76 31 Joel Dahmen 77 31 Adam Long 78 29 Ian Poulter 79 28 Harry Higgs 80 26 Wyndham Clark 81 25 Adam Scott 82 24 Peter Malnati 83 24 Lanto Griffin 84 23 Brian Stuard 85 22 Doug Ghim 86 22 Henrik Norlander 87 22 Doc Redman 88 21 Brian Gay 89 21 Kramer Hickok 90 20 Alex Noren 91 19 Roger Sloan 92 19 Hank Lebioda 93 19 Tyler McCumber 94 17 Brendon Todd 95 16 Adam Hadwin 96 16 Denny McCarthy 97 16 Brendan Steele 98 15 Sepp Straka 99 15 Brandt Snedeker 100 15 Keith Mitchell 101 15 Luke List 102 15 Adam Schenk 103 15 Garrick Higgo 104 13 James Hahn 105 12 Russell Knox 106 12 Matt Wallace 107 12 Tom Hoge 108 12 Sam Ryder 109 12 Jason Day 110 12 Pat Perez 111 12 Matthew NeSmith 112 11 Zach Johnson 113 11 Gary Woodland 114 11 Kyle Stanley 115 11 Scott Piercy 116 11 Richy Werenski 117 10 C.T. Pan 118 10 Chez Reavie 119 10 Matt Kuchar 120 10 Anirban Lahiri 121 10 Dylan Frittelli 122 10 Brice Garnett 123 10 Scott Stallings 124 9 Chesson Hadley 125 9
