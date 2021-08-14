-
How to watch Wyndham Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
August 14, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Sedgefield Country Club is the venue once again for the Wyndham Championship. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
The final event of the PGA TOUR Regular Season continues Sunday at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. Players are looking to improve their places in the standings in the final round before the FedExCup Playoffs begin.
With anticipated inclement weather, players will go off in threesomes from split tees between 7-9 a.m. ET on Sunday. Russell Henley leads by three after 54 holes, ahead of Tyler McCumber, Branden Grace, Adam Scott, Kevin Kisner and more.
Here's what you need to know to follow the action, including streaming times and PGA TOUR LIVE coverage.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).
Streaming: Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-10:15 a.m. (GolfChannel.com), 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (CBSSports.com).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Sunday, 7 a.m.- 10:30 a.m. ET (Featured Groups), 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Sunday, 9 a.m.-2p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Matt Kuchar, Alex Smalley, Johnson Wagner
(Tee times)
Justin Rose, Hudson Swafford, Kevin Streelman
(Tee times)
