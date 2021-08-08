-
How to watch the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
August 08, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- August 08, 2021
WGC-FedEx St. Jude preview
Round 4 of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational gets underway Sunday from TPC Southwind. The stacked field includes Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Phil Mickelson.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
TELEVISION: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday 12 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE*: Thursday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).
RADIO: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com).
FEATURED GROUPS
Stewart Cink, Max Homa
(Tee times)
Viktor Hovland, Justin Rose
(Tee times)
