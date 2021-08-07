Harris English leads after 54 holes at WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – There was plenty of daylight when third-round play concluded, the fans marching off the course and back to their regularly scheduled lives. That’s the thing about a limited-field event like the World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational: There’s always plenty of time to work on your game after you sign your card.

And so, one by one, the chase pack alighted for the practice grounds at TPC Southwind. Cameron Smith (65, 16 under, two back) went straight for the driver, having hit just five fairways in round three. Bryson DeChambeau (63, also two back) worked on short putts. Scottie Scheffler (67, five back) worked on his bunker play.

Then there was leader Harris English, who shot 65 to reach 18 under par, did his media hits, and left the property. He is who he is. With two wins already this season (Sentry Tournament of Champions, Travelers Championship) he is fifth in the FedExCup and a career-high 10th in the world. At 32, he has never looked more comfortable being Harris English.

“Yeah, just to be you,” English said, when asked what advice he would give to his 24-year-old self who won here, the first of four PGA TOUR titles and counting despite a seven-year win drought. “I mean, I've spent too many years chasing my swing, trying to swing it like somebody else instead of just refining what I did and why I swing the club how I did. Just to be myself and keep grinding at it, keep doing what you're doing, keep enjoying the challenge.”

DeChambeau also is enjoying the challenge. He came into this week with few expectations after having to bow out of the Olympics with COVID-19, but despite dropping a few pounds and losing a few miles per hour of clubhead speed, he’s in the thick of it after a 7-under 63.

“Not much, just a little lower ball speed,” he said, when asked what impact being sick has had on his game. “But I'll get that back real quickly. It's honestly kind of helped me this week hit it in the fairway, I don't know why.” (He’s 29 of 42 in driving accuracy, tied for 12th in the field.)

English and DeChambeau, who would each become the first player with three victories this season with a win, will make up the final twosome at 2 p.m. ET Sunday.

“I enjoy playing with Bryson,” said English, who has been one of the premier ball-strikers in the game since recommitting to his natural swing in 2019, and who leads the field in Strokes Gained: Putting. “To me it's a lot like playing with Bubba Watson, I enjoy kind of seeing what he does.”

Cameron Smith would love to come from the second-to-last group and spoil the party. He got more out of his round than he could have after hitting just five fairways. His iron play was on point, as was his putting one day after tying a TOUR record with 18 putts.

The turning point for him Saturday: a chip-in birdie at the ninth hole to change his momentum.