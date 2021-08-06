Cameron Smith ties PGA TOUR record with 18 putts

-
Cameron Smith ties PGA TOUR record with 18 puttsShot second-round 62 to get within two of lead at WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By Cameron Morfit, PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Smith eagles out of the bunker at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Cameron Smith tied the PGA TOUR record for fewest putts in a round (18) during his second-round 62 at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
He missed a birdie attempt from just over 22 feet on 18 that would have broken the record.
“Yeah, it's a pretty cool little title I guess to have next to your name,” Smith said after making six birdies and an eagle at the par-5 third hole, where he holed his sand shot from over 33 feet.
He also had no putts at the par-3 fourth hole, where he got out of position but chipped in for par.
All told, Smith made 110 feet, 3 inches worth of putts. He saved par eight times in eight tries.
Highlights
Cameron Smith birdies No. 16 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
“The greens are so good around here,” he said, “if you get the ball started online and you've hit a good putt, most of the time they're going in. Yeah, really just a good day on the greens, I guess.
“…I probably didn't drive it as good as I did yesterday,” he continued, “but the approaches were really nice. Like I said, I felt I was hitting lots of nice shots that were just going off the green and made a couple of them and a couple of them missed. That's just how it went, but still a pretty cool record.”
He admitted to trying to add up how many putts he’d taken on the day as he played the 17th hole. For some reason, he said, he thought the record for a single round must be 17, not 18 putts.
Smith is one of 19 players in Memphis who played the Olympics in Japan, 14 times zones away. Still, fatigue doesn’t seem to have slowed him down much as he is in position for his first victory since capturing the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with partner Marc Leishman in April.
“Probably haven't had the results that I wished for,” he said. “After the win at Zurich, I felt like I've continued to play really nice golf and really haven't got the most out of my game, so a day like today I think was probably a little bit overdue, but it's nice to know it's still in me.”
