August 06, 2021
By Cameron Morfit, PGATOUR.COM
Harris English maintains his hot start to lead at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Harris English has made 14 birdies and an eagle in reaching 13 under par through two rounds at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
And he’s done it while looking at rainbows and gold ribbons.
English, who has been a passionate supporter of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital since winning in Memphis for the first time in 2013, is using a white, lightweight carry bag this week that was built by his sponsor, Ping, and features the rainbows-and-ribbons artwork of former St. Jude patient Bridget Korn.
Korn was diagnosed in 2019 with bone cancer in her right foot/leg area, resulting in a below-the-knee amputation, but today she is cancer free and doing well. Her mother worked for Ping at the time of the diagnosis and remains close with the staff at the Phoenix-based clubmaker.A closer look at Harris English's golf bag as he makes birdie on No. 8. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
“It’s really easy for me to get onboard with that,” said English, who pledged to donate $1,000 per birdie this week to St. Jude. “St. Jude has been big for me, going to the hospital after I first won here, getting to know some of the patients. It’s an incredible organization and I’ll always support it. For Ping to get behind it and do something like this is great.
“For me it shows there’s more to golf than the birdies and bogeys,” English continued. “There’s a hospital 12 miles from here, and there are kids in there who are struggling and trying to fight every day to live. It’s cool to be part of the awareness, and making people understand that St. Jude is a wonderful thing to give to and try to get rid of cancer.”
English is having perhaps his best season at fifth in the FedExCup thanks largely to victories at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the recent Travelers Championship. He’s a four-time PGA TOUR winner whose first victory, at TPC Southwind eight years ago, was unforgettable in more ways than one.
“It is tough,” he said. “It’s hard to see these kids. Like, why them? Why are they sick and I’m happy and playing the sport I love? I hate it. It makes you want to do everything you can do.”
