How to watch the Barracuda Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
August 06, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 2 of the Barracuda Championship takes place Friday. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the Barracuda Championship gets underway Friday from California. The event uses the Modified Stableford scoring format. Click here to see how the scoring works.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
TELEVISION: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 12 p.m.-1 p.m. ET (Golf Digital). Saturday-Sunday, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Golf Channel).
FEATURED GROUPS
Joel Dahmen/Brandt Snedeker/Gary Woodland
(tee times)
Richy Werenski/Matt Kuchar/Branden Grace
(tee times)
Rafael Campos/Mito Pereira/Thomas Pieters
(tee times)
