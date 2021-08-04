  • Hard-luck golfer tries to move on after viral moment

    Justin Warren aims to turn page after missed one-footer in Barracuda Championship qualifier

  • Justin Warren carded a 65 to force a playoff at the Barracuda Championship qualifier. (Courtesy of University of Arkansas-Little Rock)Justin Warren carded a 65 to force a playoff at the Barracuda Championship qualifier. (Courtesy of University of Arkansas-Little Rock)