Flawless Cameron Champ claims 3M Open title

Nothing about this PGA TOUR season has been easy for Cameron Champ. Eleven missed cuts delivered doubts and some heavy self-introspection for the 26-year-old. So why would winning again ever be easy?

Champ, a young man with abundant power and promise, appeared to be in the midst of making a complete mess of the par-5 closing hole of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. After wearing out his 2-iron off the tees through most of the second-nine holes, Champ pulled driver from the bag at 18 – he said he was adhering to his week’s game plan – and ripped a tee shot so far left it nearly reached the Dakotas. And there is where Cameron Champ’s most excellent adventure began.

There was a punch out from knee-high hay with his ball sitting 4 inches high that didn’t reach the fairway, a layup from the primary rough … and then one of the gap wedges of his lifetime, a towering shot from 127 yards that landed just beyond the flagstick at TPC Twin Cities’ harrowing, water-guarded closer, then spun to 3 feet from the flagstick. Deep breath, everyone. It ensured a par and Champ’s third PGA TOUR triumph.

A bogey-free, 5-under 66 on Sunday left Champ at 15-under 269, two shots clear of South Africans Louis Oosthuizen (66) and Charl Schwartzel (68) and Jhonnattan Vegas (68) of Venezuala. Keith Mitchell (67) finished alone in fifth.

“Obvoiusly,” Champ said, “I made it a little interesting.”

He did. The whole day, and entire tournament, was interesting. On an afternoon when the winds gusted to 20 mph and TPC Twin Cities stood its ground against a jam-packed leaderboard, Champ steadily took control with three birdies on his opening nine (he tied Vegas for the lead with a 10-footer at the par-3 eighth), and simply never allowed anyone to catch him.

Winning represents a great deal of ground covered in short time for Champ, who spent the spring and summer with a handful of weekends off after his poor play. His golf led him to reassess how he prioritizes it in his life. He was talking to himself on the way to shooting 77 in the second round of the Rocket Mortgage three weeks ago, and he didn’t like what he was seeing in the way he was acting. Off the golf course, Champ is relatively laid-back and stressfree. On it, he was becoming a monster. So he changed. Accepting that what he does for a vocation is only a small part of who he is, that’s something that freed up Champ to, well, become a champ again. And he did it in short order.

“You know, we're still young,” Champ said. “I just turned 26. Obviously, I've done a lot and I've had some success, but at the end of the day I still have to figure out myself and how I'm going to manage both of those sides.

“After Detroit (Rocket Mortgage) I just took a step back and said, ‘You know what? This is enough, I can't keep going on this way, I'm not enjoying the game, it's not fun, and in order for me to enjoy the game and for it to be fun, I have to be true to myself and who I truly am as a person.’ That's kind of how I've been on the course.”