-
-
How to watch The Open Championship, Round 3: Live stream, TV times, tee times, scoring
-
July 16, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
- Round 3 takes place Saturday at Royal St. George's. (Chris Trotman/Getty Images)
Round 3 of The Open Championship takes place Saturday from Royal St. George's. Louis Oosthuizen leads after setting the 36-hole scoring record at The Open. Collin Morikawa (2nd) trails by two, Jordan Spieth (3rd) by three and there are three players T4 including Dustin Johnson.
Here's how to follow the action.
NOTE: The R&A, who owns and operates The Open, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit The Open’s website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, July 22 at the 3M Open.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday, 5 a.m.-7 a.m. (Golf Channel), 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 4 a.m.-7 a.m. (Golf Channel), 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 2 a.m.-3 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 4 a.m.-2 p.m (SiriusXM 92)
Live stream: For complete live stream coverage, visit THEOPEN.COM.
MUST READS
-
-