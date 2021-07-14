-
Chris Couch withdraws from Barbasol Championship after testing positive for COVID-19
July 14, 2021
PGA TOUR Statement on Chris Couch
PGA TOUR member Chris Couch has withdrawn from the Barbasol Championship after testing positive for COVID-19.
Couch will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.
Couch was replaced in the field by first alternate Smylie Kaufman.
