Ted Purdy withdraws from Barbasol Championship after testing positive for COVID-19
July 13, 2021
- Ted Purdy at the 2019 Bermuda Championship. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
PGA TOUR Statement on Ted Purdy
PGA TOUR member Ted Purdy has withdrawn from the Barbasol Championship after testing positive for COVID-19.
Purdy will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.
Purdy was replaced in the field by first alternate Eric Axley.
