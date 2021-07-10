-
How to watch the John Deere Classic, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
July 10, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- A 50th edition flagstick at the John Deere Classic. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the John Deere Classic takes place Saturday from TPC Deere Run in Illinois. Luke List takes a one shot lead into the third round. Sebastián Muñoz sits a stroke back with many big names looking to move up the leaderboard.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
Note: Tee times for Saturday have been changed due to potential weather issues and are updated in the link below.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
TELEVISION: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (Featured Groups). Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET. (Featured Groups), 3-6 p.m. ET (Featured Holes). Sunday, 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET.
RADIO: Thursday-Friday, 12-6 p.m. ET Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Zach Johnson, Patton Kizzire, Willie Mack III
(tee times)
Wes Roach, D.J. Trahan, Steve Stricker
(tee times)
