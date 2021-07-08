-
-
Si Woo Kim WDs from John Deere Classic, last expected start before the Olympics
-
July 08, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
- Si Woo Kim was 33rd in the FedExCup standings entering the John Deere Classic. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
South Korea’s Si Woo Kim withdrew during the first round of the John Deere Classic, his final expected start before the Olympics.
Kim withdrew with a back injury after hitting his tee shot on the ninth hole at TPC Deere Run. He was 7 over par for his round and 6 over in his last four holes. A triple-bogey at the par-4 fifth hole was followed by three consecutive bogeys.
Kim teed off Thursday afternoon alongside fellow Olympians Sebastian Munoz of Colombia and C.T. Pan of Chinese Taipei.
Kim, No. 33 in this season’s FedExCup standings, and countryman Sungjae Im had already withdrawn from next week’s Open Championship to prepare for the Olympic Games. The men’s competition will be held July 29-Aug. 1 at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan. Kim, the world’s 50th-ranked player, finished 20th in the final Olympic golf ranking.
Kim, 26, won The American Express in January for his third PGA TOUR title and first since the 2017 PLAYERS Championship. Kim has just two top-10s since winning at PGA West, finishing T9 at THE PLAYERS and Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He also finished T12 at this year’s Masters.
-
-