  • IMPACT

    ‘The pain and suffering are real’

    Anirban Lahiri hopes to raise awareness for COVID charities in India after his own bout with the virus

  • Anirban Lahiri has a personal experience with COVID-19 and is now trying to help others. (Leon/Halip/Getty Images)Anirban Lahiri has a personal experience with COVID-19 and is now trying to help others. (Leon/Halip/Getty Images)