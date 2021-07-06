-
-
Live blog: Capital One's The Match featuring Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady vs. Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers
-
July 06, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- July 06, 2021
- Capital One's The Match tees it up at picturesque Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Two of golf’s greatest thinkers and two of the NFL’s most successful quarterbacks will take part in the fourth edition of Capital One’s The Match on Tuesday evening. The foursome will compete roughly 7,500 feet above sea level, at the scenic Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.
RELATED: How to watch
Expect stunning views and big bombs from two players with an affinity for the long ball. Mickelson will pair with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and DeChambeau will play with the reigning NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers.
And there will be plenty of conversation about air density and enhanced carry distances from Mickelson and DeChambeau, who have never been shy about their analytical approaches to the game.
The telecast begins at 5 p.m. Eastern on TNT. Stay here for our live blog that will bring you the best shots and wittiest quips from this exhibition.
-
-