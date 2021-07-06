-
How to Watch: Capital One's The Match featuring Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady vs. Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers
July 03, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau will compete in Capital One’s The Match. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Turner Sports will present the next edition of Capital One’s The Match, the Sports Emmy-nominated premier live golf event series, which will feature World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson – following his historic 2021 PGA Championship win – and seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady teeing off against 2020 U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau and reigning NFL league MVP Aaron Rodgers.
TNT will exclusively televise the event on Tuesday, July 6, with live coverage beginning a 5 p.m. ET from picturesque Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana. In addition to live televised coverage, interactive social and digital content will be available on Bleacher Report and House of Highlights leading up to and during the event.
With a focus on the importance of supporting community, Capital One’s The Match will include donations made to Feeding America, among additional charitable beneficiaries.
Live event coverage airing on TNT will once again feature unprecedented access with all players having open mics throughout the entire competition, including the capability to communicate directly with other golfers and the broadcast commentators. More information on the live production, including the commentator team, will be shared leading up to the event.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Date: Tuesday, July 6th, 2021
Television: 5 p.m. ET (TNT)
Location: The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana
FORMAT
The competition format will be modified alternate shot match play with six-time major champion Mickelson reuniting with seven-time Super Bowl Champion and three-time NFL MVP Brady against first-time participants in DeChambeau, the PGA TOUR’s current FedExCup leader, and Rodgers, a three-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion.
