-
-
Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from Rocket Mortgage Classic after testing positive for COVID-19
-
July 02, 2021
By Staff
- July 02, 2021
- Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the Rocket Mortgage Classic. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
PGA TOUR Statement on Hideki Matsuyama
PGA TOUR member Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the Rocket Mortgage Classic prior to the second round after testing positive for COVID-19.
“It’s disappointing to receive this news and have to withdraw from the Rocket Mortgage Classic,” said Matsuyama. “I will take all the necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of all others. I appreciate and thank everyone for their concern in advance. I look forward to a full recovery and returning to competition as soon as possible.”
Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler, who played with Matsuyama in Thursday’s first round, will play as a twosome on Friday.
Matsuyama will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation under CDC guidelines.
-
-