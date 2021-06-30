  • ‘I could have reached in and got’ Tiger’s glove

    Rory McIlroy was a 13-year-old super-fan when he first encountered Woods

  • Rory McIlroy tees it up at Mount Juliet Golf Course, the site of the first time he saw Tiger Woods play in person. (Warren Little/Getty Images)Rory McIlroy tees it up at Mount Juliet Golf Course, the site of the first time he saw Tiger Woods play in person. (Warren Little/Getty Images)