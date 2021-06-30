‘I could have reached in and got’ Tiger’s glove

Rory McIlroy is back at Mount Juliet Golf Course in Kilkenny, Ireland, for this week’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open on the European Tour. It's a course he’s never played.

That said, the place gave him an unforgettable memory.

McIlroy went to Mount Juliet as a fan in 2002 and saw Tiger Woods shoot 25 under par to win a World Golf Championships event by a shot over Retief Goosen. Better yet, McIlroy, then 13, found himself thrillingly close to the winner at the trophy ceremony on 18.

“I somehow sneaked my way like under the rope onto the back of the green,” he said, “and I was standing right behind him and his glove was still in his back pocket. And like I could have reached and got it and ran; it would have been a good story to tell him, but I obviously didn't.

“It was the first time I ever watched Tiger play live,” he added. “I remember the first shot I ever saw him hit was a drive off the 5th hole, the par 5, and he hit a 2-iron into the green. It was really cool. I idolized him growing up and to actually see the man in the flesh was pretty exciting.”