How to watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
June 29, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Detroit Golf Club is the site once again for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. (Leon Halip/Getty Images)
Round 1 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic takes place Thursday from Detroit Golf Club in Michigan. The field includes defending champion Bryson DeChambeau along with Phil Mickelson, Jason Kokrak, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day and Rickie Fowler. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups), Saturday-Sunday 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Jason Kokrak, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson
(tee times)
Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Champ, Kramer Hickok
(tee times)
Max Homa, Matthew Wolff, Bubba Watson
(tee times)
Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler
(tee times)
