Expert Picks: Rocket Mortgage Classic
June 29, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Joaquin Niemann is one of the favorites entering the Rocket Mortgage Classic. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's Rocket Mortgage Classic in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Watch, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 38th
27,380
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 80th
27,267
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 121st 27,183
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 136th
27,163
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 2,827th
24,905
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 4,331st
21,775
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 313th 1,512 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 2,273rd 1,444 @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 3,049th 1,425 PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 4,165th 1,388 Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 6,239th 1,208 Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 8,342nd 514
