Changes announced to PGA TOUR’s COVID protocols
June 28, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Asymptomatic, pre-tournament testing for COVID-19 will be discontinued at the 3M Open. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Players have plenty to do to prepare for a PGA TOUR event. From practice rounds to driving-range drills and optimizing equipment, the early days at each event are a busy time for players.
Now they’ll have one less thing to do before teeing off Thursday.
Asymptomatic, pre-tournament testing for COVID-19 will be discontinued at the 3M Open, which will be played July 22-25 in Blaine, Minnesota. On-site testing will still be available for symptomatic individuals, and the TOUR may still conduct periodic testing of all constituents.
Limited “Inside the Bubble” access and the existing autograph policy will stay in place through the TOUR Championship.
