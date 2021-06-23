Rickie Fowler and wife Allison expecting first child

CROMWELL, Conn. – As uncomfortable as it was to struggle with his game, Rickie Fowler had a firm grasp of perspective. It’s the nature of golf, he knew, and he was surrounded by great friends who shared that knowledge and could commiserate.

Always, Fowler embraced the belief that things would turn around, and sure enough, he enters this week’s Travelers Championship buffeted by several layers of positive news.

On a personal front, he and wife Allison announced Tuesday that they were expecting their first child, a daughter, in November. Fowler, 32, said they knew about the pregnancy in mid-March but the joy has really hit home since they made it public.

“I was more excited to be able to share with people and see and hear their excitement,” said Fowler, who married Allison in 2019.

Nothing surpasses that personal-life thrill, of course, but Fowler concedes that it’s nice, too, to know that his golf-life is trending upward. He was T8 (PGA Championship) and T11 (the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday) in his most recent starts, the first time since January of 2020 that he has posted back-to-back top-15 finishes. To show how rough the ride has been, consider that at this point in June of 2019, Fowler was in familiar territory, anchored at No. 14 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Today, he’s 91st.

“A lot of work was put in over the last year, year-and-a-half,” said Fowler. “But the last few months have been a bit more of just going out and not working so much about the swing, but just playing golf and hitting shots.”

Nowhere does the uptick in his golf world transcend more flavorfully than in the knowledge of his confirmed spot in the upcoming Open Championship (July 15-18, Royal St. George’s). It wasn’t fun for Fowler to answer so many questions about missing the Masters in April or last week’s U.S. Open, but he graciously accepted it as part of the landscape.