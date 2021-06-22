Gamers gear up for virtual Travelers Championship

Tens of thousands of golfers will compete at TPC River Highlands this week.

Granted, only 152 will be playing the in-real-life (IRL) Travelers Championship. The rest will challenge the Connecticut terrain virtually, as TPC River Highlands is one of 17 officially-licensed courses in PGA TOUR 2K21, the HB Studios-produced video game published by 2K Sports. The Travelers Championship is the eighth of 13 virtual events in the inaugural season of the PGA TOUR eSeries .

Since the title’s release in August 2020, gamers have been digitally navigating No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass, No. 16 at TPC Scottsdale, and other trademark PGA TOUR holes. With a controller instead of clubs, they employ similar course strategies to the pros. But how did these incredibly realistic gaming worlds come to be?

The creation of courses in PGA TOUR 2K21 began with “photogrammetry,” the “science and technology of obtaining reliable information about physical objects and the environment through the process of recording, measuring and interpreting photographic images.”

In golf terms, that means capturing the contours and terrain of a course, which was the task of PGA TOUR 2K21 partner Terra Imaging.

“They went to many of the courses and flew a Cessna aircraft over the course and took thousands of pictures that they then converted into a 3D heightmap,” PGA TOUR 2K Senior Producer Shaun West says. “That was cleaned up of any noise that would be created by buildings, trees or people on the course.”

Using drone technology, Terra Imaging got each course mapped down to the pixel before handing over a 3D map to HB Studios. From there, trees, patrons and grandstands were added, as well as flourishes unique to each tournament. Fans playing in the virtual Travelers this week will notice a floating red umbrella on the water at TPC River Highlands, a detail that was added digitally by using branding provided by the tournament.

While PGA TOUR 2K21 has modernized course-mapping, video games have included real-life courses for more than three decades. As technology improves, so does photogrammetry, giving PGA TOUR 2K21 the most current look in the industry. HB Studios wanted to do more than master the bird’s eye view. They wanted to get the slopes and surfaces down.

That started with incredibly precise data from Terra Imaging.

“Now we have to optimize that for game use,” West says, “but the resolution we're able to create and how that impacts the physics and the game and the realistic holes and bounces that you see on the courses, that has continued to improve.”

Gamers also can thank the drones for the fact that PGA TOUR 2K21 mimics real golf like never before. The game goes beyond the visuals, though. While most of the audio gamers hear at any tournament course comes from the 2019 Northern Trust (manually captured cheers and boos), one exception is No. 16 at TPC Scottsdale, where the sound is archived from that iconic hole.