Hovland withdraws from U.S. Open with eye injury
Norwegian had finished in the top 15 in previous two U.S. Opens
June 18, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Viktor Hovland signing his card with a rules official as he withdraws from the U.S. Open. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Viktor Hovland withdrew from the second round of the U.S. Open after injuring his eye during his pre-round warmup.
NBC’s Steve Sands reported that sand from a divot flew into Hovland’s left eye while he was hitting balls on the driving range. Hovland received medical treatment on the 11th hole, his second of the day, before withdrawing after a double-bogey on the par-4 first hole.
“He said it was too painful and he could not continue,” Sands reported on the broadcast.
Hovland, No. 5 in the FedExCup standings, was 9 over for the championship. He shot 74 on Thursday and was 6 over par in the second round.
This was the third U.S. Open start of the 23-year-old’s career. After winning the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach, Hovland was the U.S. Open’s low amateur at the same venue a year later. after finishing T12 in his final start before turning pro. He finished T13 in last year’s championship at Winged Foot.
Hovland was runner-up at Torrey Pines earlier this year in the Farmers Insurance Open, one of five top-3 finishes this season. He is a two-time PGA TOUR winner.
