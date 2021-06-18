  • Hovland withdraws from U.S. Open with eye injury

    Norwegian had finished in the top 15 in previous two U.S. Opens

  • Viktor Hovland signing his card with a rules official as he withdraws from the U.S. Open. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)Viktor Hovland signing his card with a rules official as he withdraws from the U.S. Open. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)