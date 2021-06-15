  • Three’s company: The pairing of Tiger and Phil (and Adam Scott) added excitement to the 2008 U.S. Open

  • Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Adam Scott on the first tee at the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Adam Scott on the first tee at the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)