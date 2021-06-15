Three’s company: The pairing of Tiger and Phil (and Adam Scott) added excitement to the 2008 U.S. Open

SAN DIEGO – The 2008 U.S. Open will always be remembered for the way Tiger Woods finished his 14th career major triumph. There was the 12-footer for birdie on the 72nd hole and the 19-hole playoff against the affable underdog, Rocco Mediate.

The start of the tournament was noteworthy, as well, thanks to the USGA’s groundbreaking pairing of the world’s top three players. That put Woods and Phil Mickelson, who shared Southern California roots and a full-blown rivalry, in the same group as golf’s heartthrob, Australia’s Adam Scott.

Woods was a dominant force at Torrey Pines, having won the PGA TOUR’s Farmers Insurance Open six times between 1999 and 2008, including the last four in a row. Mickelson, ranked second in the world, had three wins of his own at Torrey Pines. His win in the 2000 Farmers snapped Woods’ six-tournament winning streak.

Every man, woman, child and dog seemingly wanted to be there to watch Mickelson, the hometown favorite, and Woods, who grew up an hour away in Cypress. And the participants themselves seemed to relish the pairing, as well.

“I like it. I think it's exciting for the fans, exciting for the players. We all are looking forward to it. I haven't heard one negative thing about it yet,” Woods said in his pre-tournament presser. “Everyone I've talked to just being at home and practicing is really looking forward to seeing all those guys grouped together because we're usually spread out. You don't get pairings like that until maybe Saturday or Sunday.”

Mickelson also was on board publicly.

“I think that it's awesome. I wish that we had it more… because usually one end of the tee times has an advantage over the other,” he said at the time. “I've certainly been on the good end a number of times and I'm not complaining, but there are times when you're not on the good end, and for us to be on the same end I think makes it a fair championship.”

Scott was simultaneously the world’s third-ranked player and the group’s third wheel. He joked about being the only guy to play a U.S. Open in front of 25,000 fans who wouldn’t remember any of his shots. He was the answer to a trivia question: “When Tiger and Phil were paired at Torrey Pines, who was the other guy?” In reality, he still counts it as a career highlight.

“It was a great atmosphere. It is really one of the strong memories of my career away from winning tournaments. Being on that first tee in that environment was amazing,” Scott recalls.

“On Thursday morning I remember looking down the hole thinking there must have been at least 20,000 people there and it was wild. Also it was the first time in a while the U.S. Open had been at a public venue and that made it a big deal also. The people here clearly appreciated that.”