Monday qualifiers: Palmetto Championship at Congaree

The Monday qualifier for this week’s Palmetto Championship at Congaree was held a day early to accommodate U.S. Open qualifying, but it didn’t lack any of the inherent drama. The final spot in the Palmetto field came down to an eight-man playoff, which was won by Brant Peaper.

Akshay Bhatia, Hayden Springer, Garrett Osborn, Stewart Jolly, Peyton White, Charles Huntzinger and Evan Grenus joined Peaper in the playoff.

Cody Blick, Tain Lee and former NCAA champion Broc Everett will join Peaper in the field. Lee has qualified for three TOUR events this year.

The Palmetto Championship will be the second PGA TOUR start of Blick’s career. He made 10 birdies Sunday en route to shooting 7-under 65 at Belfair in Bluffton, South Carolina.

He finished in the top 15 of the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada’s Order of Merit (now known as the Forme Tour) in both 2017 and 2018. Following his success in the Great White North, he famously shot 63 in the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School after getting his clubs stolen hours before teeing off. Blick was sidelined with a back injury 10 starts into the 2019 KFT season, however. He failed to keep his Korn Ferry card after missing the cut in all six of his medical starts in 2020.

QUALIFIERS

Cody Blick

Age: 27

College: San Jose State

Turned pro: 2016

PGA TOUR starts: 1

Cuts made: 1

PGA TOUR earnings: $7,128

Twitter: @blick_golf

Notes: The Palmetto Championship will mark Blick’s first start on the PGA TOUR since the 2017 Barracuda Championship (T61). Blick missed all six cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020 while playing on a medical extension. He made two cuts on the PGA Latinoamérica Tour in 2020, finishing T52 at The Championship at Echelon Golf Club and 52nd at the Classic at The Club at Weston Hills.

Tain Lee

Age: 31

College: Claremont McKenna College

Turned pro: 2011

PGA TOUR starts: 2

Cuts made: 2

PGA TOUR earnings: $32,315

Notes: The Palmetto Championship will be Lee’s third career PGA TOUR start (all in 2021). He finished 69th at the Farmers Insurance Open and 59th at the Valero Texas Open after Monday qualifying for both. … Lee won the Jack Nicklaus Award in 2010 as the top player in NCAA Division III.

Broc Everett

Age: 26

College: Augusta

Turned pro: 2018

PGA TOUR starts: 3

Cuts made: 0

Twitter: @Brocandroll10

Notes: Everett has made three starts on the Korn Ferry Tour this season, making one cut (T54 at Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna). Most recent PGA TOUR starts came in 2019 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Wells Fargo Championship. Everett won the 2018 NCAA individual title. Future PGA TOUR players Doug Ghim (3rd), Scottie Scheffler (6th) and Matthew Wolff (T7) finished in the top 10 that week. Everett played baseball, basketball track and golf in high school, and was member of several choral groups.

Brant Peaper

Age: 26

College: Indiana

Turned pro: 2013

PGA TOUR starts: 0

Twitter: @peapshow25

Notes: This will be Peaper’s PGA TOUR debut. He played three events on the Korn Ferry Tour between 2016 and 2018 and made the cut in six of 30 Forme Tour starts between 2014 and 2019. Was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2013, including a win at the Wolf Run Intercollegiate.

NOTES

Notable who missed qualifying: Hayden Springer, Akshay Bhatia, John Augenstein, M.J. Daffue (AT&T Byron Nelson Monday Qualifier), J.J. Killeen.

2020-2021 Monday Qualifier Statistics



Last event’s qualifier results: AT&T Byron Nelson, M.J. Daffue (MC), John Lyras (MC), Dylan Meyer (T68), Tom Lovelady (MC)

Total money earned by Monday qualifiers on TOUR this season: $651,473

Best Finish: M.J. Daffue (T12, Sanderson Farms Championship)

Next Monday Qualifier: Travelers Championship at Ellington Ridge Country Club (Monday June 21, 2021)