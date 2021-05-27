-
Tiger Woods says rehab more painful than anything he’s experienced
May 27, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Tiger Woods has described the rehabilitation process from his single car accident as “more painful than anything I have ever experienced,” in his first interview since suffering major leg trauma in his February crash.
Speaking to Golf Digest, Woods said recovery from comminuted open fractures to both his tibia and fibula bones in his right leg, “has been an entirely different animal” to that of numerous injuries in the past.
Woods provided no update on a possible return to golf, instead focusing on just getting around without the use of crutches. Social media posts recently revealed he is no longer in walking boot.
“My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time,” he told Golf Digest.
The 82-time PGA TOUR winner and two-time FedExCup champion has undergone five back surgeries and multiple left knee surgeries in the past and as such is no stranger to rehabilitation procedures.
