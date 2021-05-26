Turner Sports to present Capital One’s The Match featuring Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady, Bryson DeChambeau, Aaron Rodgers

TNT will exclusively televise the event, to be held Tuesday, July 6, with live coverage beginning at 5 p.m. ET from picturesque Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana. In addition to live televised coverage, interactive social and digital content will be available on Bleacher Report and House of Highlights leading up to and during the event.

With a focus on the importance of supporting community, Capital One’s The Match will include donations made to Feeding America, among additional charitable beneficiaries.

Live event coverage airing on TNT will once again feature unprecedented access with all players having open mics throughout the entire competition, including the capability to communicate directly with other golfers and the broadcast commentators. More information on the live production, including the commentator team, will be shared leading up to the event.

The competition format will be modified alternate shot match play with six-time major champion Mickelson reuniting with seven-time Super Bowl Champion and three-time NFL MVP Brady against first-time participants in DeChambeau, the PGA TOUR’s current FedExCup leader, and Rodgers, a three-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion.

Mickelson, a two-time winner of The Match, paired with Brady for last May’s Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity event. Most recently, Mickelson teamed with Charles Barkley to pull off one of golf’s biggest upsets, besting Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning in Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change in November.

A Jack Nicklaus signature course, The Reserve at Moonlight Basin is set on the northwest side of Montana’s iconic Lone Park and is considered one of the most breathtaking settings in golf. The Reserve’s 8,000-yard private course – with a 7,500-foot elevation – is surrounded by some of the most picturesque scenery in Montana, and at the centerpiece is the par-5, 777-yard 17th hole.

The media agreement with WarnerMedia and Turner Sports was completed in partnership with global sports business agency SPORTFIVE, which represents Mickelson and is the tournament co-organizer with Excel Sports Management. Live event coverage will be produced by Turner Sports, in partnership with 199 Productions, Brady’s global multi-platform content and production company.

Turner Sports is proud to continue its partnership with Capital One as the title sponsor of The Match, which is a sanctioned PGA TOUR event. Capital One will collaborate on a number of social, digital and broadcast integrations leading up to and during the live event. To learn more about the company and its commitments to change banking for good, click here .

Autotrader will be the presenting sponsor of Capital One’s The Match’s pre-show coverage. Progressive Insurance will return as a presenting partner, and DraftKings is back as content integration partner for Capital One’s The Match. Additional partners will be shared prior to the event.