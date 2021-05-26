  • Turner Sports to present Capital One’s The Match featuring Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady, Bryson DeChambeau, Aaron Rodgers

    TNT to televise premier live golf event on Tuesday, July 6 from The Reserve at Moonlight Basin, a Jack Nicklaus-signature course in Big Sky, Montana

  • Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau during a practice round at the 2021 PGA Championship. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau during a practice round at the 2021 PGA Championship. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)