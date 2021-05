Could Tiger and Phil both be at the Ryder Cup?

Though it may have seemed uncertain months ago, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson could both be at this year’s Ryder Cup.

Woods’ car accident in February and Mickelson’s poor play made uncertain their status for this year’s edition of the biennial matches between the United States and Europe, which will be held Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.

Mickelson won last week’s PGA Championship, however, and Woods appears to be making progress in his recovery.

He was recently photographed in public, appearing on the Instagram feed of a young cancer patient who met Woods at a soccer game. Woods was out of the walking boot he wore in last month’s Instagram post, but he was on crutches and his right leg, which received the worst of the injuries from his February crash, was covered in a compression sock.

Woods’ return to play remains uncertain but he has shown a passion for serving at team events in any capacity. That’s true of this year’s Ryder Cup, as well.

“He’s all in with us,” U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker said this week. “He’s all in to help us in any capacity that he can. We’re not sure health-wise where he will be at at that point, but he’s all in. That’s the kind of guy he is. What he means to the players is a great deal and what he can bring to the team is insurmountable, too. Hopefully we can have him be a part of it in some shape or form.”