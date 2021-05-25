  • Charles Schwab extends title sponsorship of the Charles Schwab Challenge through 2026

    Firm furthers its commitment to the storied event and the Dallas-Fort Worth community as the tournament prepares to celebrate its 75th Anniversary in 2021

  • Collin Morikawa at the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)Collin Morikawa at the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)