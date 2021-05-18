Rory McIlroy returns to Kiawah content and ready

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – Rory McIlroy was asked to reflect on how important his 2012 PGA Championship win was at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course just as 2017 PGA Champion Justin Thomas entered the back of the press area.

He couldn’t resist the opportunity to take aim at his fellow former FedExCup winner and friend in a jovial fashion.

“It was huge. A lot of guys have won one major, but it's a big hurdle to get to the second. It was good to get that monkey off my back, especially here, playing so well,” McIlroy said with a grin.

“It was a big deal. I definitely didn't want to be stuck on one for a long time, so happy to get that second.”

He was of course referencing the fact Thomas, who seconds earlier was trying to distract McIlroy, has yet to add to his 2017 win in the major stakes. It was a fun moment and the two shared a laugh and a hug.

It was in stark contrast to the dejected figure who stood on a press dais at TPC Sawgrass in March having just finished off rounds of 79-75 to miss the cut at THE PLAYERS or the guy who dodged media after rounds of 76-74 at the Masters.

That Rory McIlroy admitted to feeling lost amidst swing issues and a crisis of confidence. This Rory McIlroy was all smiles and cautiously optimistic having won the Wells Fargo Championship two weeks ago to burst out of his funk. Winning might not take care of everything – but it goes close.

While the swing changes he’s implementing with coach Pete Cowen are still working their way into his game, McIlroy now returns to the site of his dominant eight-shot win all those years ago with his mind in a better place and his game setting up nicely.

“I've always said when you're in the thick of it, it always seems further away than it is. I went into the Masters searching and feeling like I was somewhat on the right track but still hadn't seen any progress on the golf course. I had seen some progress off it and on the range, but then trying to get it on to the course, I was in that transition period,” McIlroy said of the contrast.

“I'm happy with where my game is, so if I go out and play my game and do what I know that I can do, then I can see myself shooting good scores on this golf course. I've just got to go out there, play my game, and if I play my game somewhat close to the best of my ability, I'm sure I'll have a good chance.”

For McIlroy, winning at Wells Fargo was important, but continuing his improvement is the main focus. While he recognizes a return to Kiawah presents a great opportunity he remains focused on his long-term goals of consistency in his new swing.

“Quail was awesome, it was great to get a win, but I'm thinking way beyond that, and it’s funny, when you sort of think that way, something like that just sort of happens to fall into your lap. It's almost like the less you try, the more things sort of go your way,” McIlroy said.

“It was a great start. It was a great validation that I'm working on the right things, but it was just a step in the process. It was wonderful to get the win, but even if I had come away from Quail without winning, I think I still would have been very encouraged with the sort of golf that I played.”

There are some short-term positives as well though. In particular the Northern Irishman said the clutch shots he hit on the 16th and 17th holes at Quail Hollow, and his ability to get up and down on 18 after driving it into a penalty area, would be huge at Kiawah Island this week as he chases a 20th PGA TOUR win and fifth major.

“The big thing that I was really encouraged with at Quail Hollow is it's my first time really getting myself into contention in a while, and to have those thoughts and movements sort of hold up under that pressure, trying to win a golf tournament, coming down some really tough holes, that's what I was really pleased with,” he said.

“To hit the shots exactly the way I wanted to and play those holes very well with a lead, that's something that I haven't been able to do probably over the last 18 months. I was very encouraged with that.”