How to watch AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
May 15, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 4 at the AT&T Byron Nelson begins Sunday. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Round 4 of the AT&T Byron Nelson takes place Sunday from TPC Craig Ranch. Due to the threat of inclement weather, the final round is set to be played in threesomes off split tees with tee times running from 8 a.m.- 10 a.m. ET
Sam Burns eyes his second PGA TOUR win in as many starts with K.H. Lee, Jordan Spieth, Charl Schwartzel, Matt Kuchar and more in the hunt.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
* All times subject to change
Television: Sunday, 10 a.m.-11:45 a.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Streaming: Sunday, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. ET (CBS Sports, PGATOUR.COM, PGA TOUR Apps)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Sunday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (Featured Groups), 12 p.m.-3 p.m. ET (Featured Holes)
Radio: Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
8:55 a.m. ET: Scott Brown, Daniel Berger, Marc Leishman
9:06 a.m. ET Ryan Palmer, Brandt Snedeker, Jhonattan Vegas
MUST READS
Sam Burns hangs on to lead by one
Jordan Spieth ready for 'fun test' at AT&T Byron Nelson
Spieth switches golf ball for first time in four years
