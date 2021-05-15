-
How to watch AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
May 15, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 3 at the AT&T Byron Nelson begins Saturday. (PGA TOUR)
Round 3 of the AT&T Byron Nelson takes place Saturday from TPC Craig Ranch. Sam Burns leads by two after a sizzling, career-low of 62 on Friday. Alex Noren, K.H. Lee, Doc Redman, J.J. Spaun round out the top 5, while Jordan Spieth is T6 at 11 under. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
9:20 a.m. ET: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris
10:05 a.m. ET: Bryson DeChambeau, Brice Garnett
