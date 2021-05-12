  • Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth reflect on 2012 Q-School miss at TPC Craig Ranch

    Despite the early stumble, both went on to become two of the game's biggest stars

  • Brooks Koepka has a win and a runner-up finish in just 10 starts this season. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)Brooks Koepka has a win and a runner-up finish in just 10 starts this season. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)