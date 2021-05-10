-
-
Dustin Johnson withdraws from AT&T Byron Nelson due to knee issue
-
May 10, 2021
- May 10, 2021
- Dustin Johnson was set to play this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Dustin Johnson's statement following his WD from the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson:
“It is with deepest regret that I must withdraw from this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson. Unfortunately, the knee discomfort I occasionally experience has returned and after consultation with my team and trainers, I feel it is best that I remain at home and focus on my rehabilitation work. I am not pleased about this situation, as I was really looking forward to playing this week. I have several friends in the Dallas area, many of whom I have met through their involvement with the tournament, so I hate to let them down. I apologize to all of them and especially the Salesmanship Club of Dallas and our sponsors at AT&T. You have my word I will be back in the future and in the meantime, I wish you best of luck for a great week at the TPC Craig Ranch. I am truly sorry I won’t be there with you.”
-
-