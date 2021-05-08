Bryson DeChambeau makes hasty exit, expensive U-turn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Bryson DeChambeau shot 68 in the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship on Saturday morning, briefly getting to within three of the lead.

Not 24 hours earlier he was on a plane to Dallas, headed home after missing the cut. (Not!)

What happened in between those two events was a madcap misadventure that left him short of sleep. When it was over and DeChambeau had made a double bogey on 18 and shot 68 that got him to 1 under total, it was left to a caddie to perfectly sum up what had happened.

“You got your calculations wrong,” the caddie said as DeChambeau, the Mad Scientist, strode past him on the way to the stately, white clubhouse to sign his card.

DeChambeau could only smile. He certainly had.

“I learned my lesson for sure,” he said.

The chaos began Friday, when DeChambeau triple-bogeyed the par-5 seventh hole, his third-to-last hole of the day. He birdied the eighth but thought he needed to birdie the ninth, as well, and left the property dejected after failing to do so and signing for a 3-over 74, 2 over par total.

At the time it looked iffy whether those at 1 over would make it to the weekend, so DeChambeau figured he had zero shot at making the cut. He gathered his things, boarded a private plane back home to Dallas, and settled in for the roughly three-hour flight with headwinds.

He got quite a surprise in the middle of it. His agent texted his manager, Connor Olson, to say that with wind buffeting the course, Bryson had moved up to 68th place and had qualified for the weekend rounds, after all.

DeChambeau couldn’t believe it.

“Sure enough, conditions kept getting worse,” he said, “and by the time I landed I was in 64th or 63rd or whatever. I looked at Connor: ‘Well, whoops, that was a mistake.’”