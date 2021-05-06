  • IMPACT

    Prairie View A&M Men, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Women capture 34th PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship titles

    UAB’s Varadan, UNCW’s Kline claim individual titles

  • Individual Men&apos;s Champion Khavish Varadan of University of Alabama at Birmingham poses with the trophy during the Awards Ceremony of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship held at TPC Sawgrass. (Montana Pritchard/PGA of America)Individual Men's Champion Khavish Varadan of University of Alabama at Birmingham poses with the trophy during the Awards Ceremony of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship held at TPC Sawgrass. (Montana Pritchard/PGA of America)