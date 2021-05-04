-
Brendon Todd WDs from Wells Fargo Championship after positive COVID-19 test
May 04, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Brendon Todd has five top-25 finishes this season. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
PGA TOUR Statement on Brendon Todd
PGA TOUR member Brendon Todd has withdrawn from the Wells Fargo Championship after testing positive for COVID-19.
Todd will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.
Todd is replaced in the field by first alternate J.J. Spaun.
