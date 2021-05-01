PALM HARBOR, Fla. – Max Homa holed a wedge for eagle on No. 6 and nearly made an ace two holes later, but he said the putt he sank on his final hole was the most exciting of the bunch.

Homa hooked his tee shot on 18 into the left trees before hitting a good recovery shot to the fringe, 33 feet from the hole. He swung his fist in excitement after making that birdie putt.

“It was loud,” Homa said. “Six was cool but 18 was loud. That was fun.”

Homa trailed by four shots for most of the back nine Saturday but that birdie, combined with bogeys on 18 by co-leaders Sam Burns and Keegan Bradley, means he trails by just a single stroke.

Bradley and Burns, who started Saturday four clear of the field, both shot 69 to tie the Valspar’s 54-hole scoring record at 14-under 199. Homa is 13 under after shooting 66.

The next-closest players on the leaderboard – Ted Potter, Abraham Ancer, Joaquin Niemann and Cameron Tringale – are all four off the lead. Potter’s 63 was the low round of the day by three shots; he one-putted 14 consecutive holes Saturday and needed just 20 putts for the round. He will join Homa in Sunday’s second-to-last group.

Burns, Bradley and Homa each made an eagle on Saturday, but they had to deal with a tougher Copperhead Course on the back nine. The wind picked up and the greens dried out to slow the record scoring that had been seen this week.

The Valspar traditionally ranks as one of the most difficult tournaments on TOUR. The winning score is often single-digits under par, but the warm May weather meant the greens had to be watered for the first two rounds.

Sunday could be a return to what players are accustomed to from the hilly course on Florida’s west coast that requires precise ball-striking.

“The golf course is changing quickly,” Burns said after his round.

Homa, who won earlier this year at the Genesis Invitational, is looking to join Bryson DeChambeau and Stewart Cink as the only two-time winners this season. Next week, Homa will defend his title at the Wells Fargo Championship.

“I used to do this decent amount in college and when I first turned pro,” said Homa, who won the 2013 NCAA Championship and in his first two Korn Ferry Tour seasons before winning the Wells Fargo in 2019. “I had a dry spell for a while, but … I've kind of been in this position a few more times more recently. I feel like the old me is back.”

Bradley is seeking his fifth career victory. After winning three times in 2011 and 2012, including a major and a World Golf Championship, Bradley’s only other win is the 2018 BMW Championship. Saturday’s round included a chip-in on 14 for eagle.