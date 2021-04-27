Why Paul Casey is a perfect fit at the Valspar Championship

Winning once on the PGA TOUR? That’s hard enough.

Winning three times is even more difficult, let alone three in a row at the same event.

That’s why the ‘three-peat’ is an exceedingly rare occurrence on the PGA TOUR. Yet Paul Casey has the potential to win his third consecutive Valspar Championship this week, having taken home the title in both 2018 and 2019 (the tournament was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Over the last 40 years, there have only been eight instances of a player winning a tournament three or more times in a row. Tiger Woods did it six times. The other two occurrences in the last four decades were Stuart Appleby at the Sentry Tournament of Champions (2004-06) and Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic (2009-11). Not only would Casey be the first player since Stricker a decade ago to ‘three-peat’ in any single event, but he would also be the first European player to do it in the PGA TOUR’s modern era.

So what makes Casey a perfect fit for Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course? 15th Club examined a thorough combination of course traits and player strengths that help make this the quintessential layout for the affable Englishman.

Copperhead Characteristics

The Copperhead annually provides one of the more difficult approach-play tests on the PGA TOUR. In 2019, the field hit the green in regulation just 54.1% of the time – the lowest percentage of any course on TOUR all season. For context, the PGA TOUR average across all courses that season was 66.0%.

Not only does this lead to more inherent value in precision approach play, it all but assures that players will face more scrambling opportunities than normal during the Valspar Championship. Since 2010, winners at this event have had an average of 23.4 scrambling attempts for the week – a significant uptick from the PGA TOUR average during that same span, of 18.8. The average ranking in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green for Valspar Championship winners since 2010 is 15.5. Compare that to the PGA TOUR average for winners since 2010: nearly 10 spots lower, at 24.2.

Meanwhile, performance off the tee is far less significant at the Copperhead Course than most weeks. Since 2010, the average field rank in Strokes Gained: Off-The-Tee at the Valspar Championship is a rather pedestrian 31.1. The TOUR average for winners the last decade-plus is 18.7. While Casey is anything but short, this does lessen the advantage that the big hitters have. Longer players are far less likely to be able to take advantage of driving distance at this layout.