Tyrrell Hatton withdraws from Valspar Championship after testing positive for COVID-19
April 27, 2021
- Tyrrell Hatton during Round 1 of the 2021 Masters. (Mike Ehhrmann/Getty Images)
PGA TOUR Statement on Tyrrell Hatton
PGA TOUR member Tyrrell Hatton has withdrawn from the Valspar Championship after testing positive for COVID-19.
Hatton will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.
Hatton is replaced in the field by first alternate Kiradech Aphibarnrat.
